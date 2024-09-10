Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $904.98. 177,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $895.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $829.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.12 billion, a PE ratio of 133.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.