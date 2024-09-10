Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

