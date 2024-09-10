Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.58. The company had a trading volume of 48,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,491. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total transaction of $1,894,308.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,101 shares in the company, valued at $24,142,033.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,504,054. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.