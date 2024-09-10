Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.17

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $79.88 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,632.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00571482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00106627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00291153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00032174 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00087894 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,094,951 coins and its circulating supply is 471,088,315 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

