Steem Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Steem has a market cap of $79.60 million and $13.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,995.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00570501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00107036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00294229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00032366 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00035380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088449 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,078,448 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

