State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,603 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $93,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in State Street by 411.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

