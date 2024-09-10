SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $126.24

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.24 and last traded at $126.51, with a volume of 365132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.32.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

