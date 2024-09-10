SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $140.15.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

