SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $77.72. 120,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,826. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

