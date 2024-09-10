SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD opened at $231.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.