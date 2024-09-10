SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.00

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $105.92, with a volume of 2835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.23.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,929,000 after purchasing an additional 190,473 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,003,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60,011 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 723.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

