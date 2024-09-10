Sparta 24 Ltd. Invests $6.19 Million in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,472,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000. UP Fintech makes up approximately 5.6% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $610.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TIGR

About UP Fintech

(Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.