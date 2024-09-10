SPACE ID (ID) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $232.71 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a market cap of $232.71 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,705,916 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 680,705,916.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.33886624 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $7,305,367.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

