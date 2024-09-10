SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SoundThinking from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.13.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.13 million, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.16. SoundThinking has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoundThinking will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $88,373.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,754.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $80,286.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $88,373.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,227,754.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,161 shares of company stock valued at $197,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SoundThinking by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in SoundThinking by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

