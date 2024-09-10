SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.86. 20,287,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 45,790,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,921,285 shares of company stock worth $135,057,462. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

