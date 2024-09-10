Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) PT Raised to C$9.75

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.2 %
TSE SGR.UN opened at C$12.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of C$9.56 and a twelve month high of C$13.08.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Grocery REIT
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.