Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SKYE. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ SKYE opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Skye Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Research analysts predict that Skye Bioscience will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,486,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $4,005,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $5,213,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,445,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

