SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 374,373 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,373 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 1.05% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $969.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $22.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

