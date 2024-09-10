SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,189,095 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

SIR Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 534,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,189,095 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

