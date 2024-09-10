SIR Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,734 shares during the period. Delek US makes up approximately 2.2% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.37% of Delek US worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delek US by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

