SIR Capital Management L.P. Invests $930,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Itron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock worth $584,721 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

