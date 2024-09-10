SIR Capital Management L.P. Invests $14.41 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,409,000. NRG Energy accounts for about 1.4% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of NRG Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

