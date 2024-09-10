SIR Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.69. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

