SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $29.15 Million Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Viper Energy accounts for about 2.9% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $29,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 3,073.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 61,649 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Viper Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 80,321 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $49.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

