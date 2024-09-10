SIR Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 128.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 115,200 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Murphy Oil worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

