Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Down 6.5%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.15. 6,557,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 5,812,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 22,801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,186,000 after buying an additional 416,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 526,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 349,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

