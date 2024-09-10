Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $969.90 million, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 57,193.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 89,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

