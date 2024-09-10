Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $1,103,760.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $1,103,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,080 shares in the company, valued at $19,983,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $774,033.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $852,941.76.

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $496,639.36.

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $63,560.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,130,053.33.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total transaction of $2,001,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $193,613.08.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $100,840.00.

Sezzle Trading Down 2.3 %

Sezzle stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,699. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $726.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the first quarter valued at $13,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

