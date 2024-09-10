ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.2% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $218,786,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $855.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $863.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $800.67 and its 200 day moving average is $763.57. The company has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.