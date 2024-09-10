Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $422,000 Position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned about 0.45% of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000.

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPPP opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr Profile

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

