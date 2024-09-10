Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 166,180 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 741,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 714,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,012,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 519,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

