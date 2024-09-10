Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,863 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

