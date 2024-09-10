Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $1,302,041.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,530,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,301,961.88.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $1,309,909.88.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total value of $1,140,855.92.

On Monday, July 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,422,374.08.

On Friday, July 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total value of $1,398,132.68.

On Friday, July 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $1,440,257.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total value of $1,451,463.76.

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $1,408,783.00.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.25. 1,465,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.88. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $397,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $14,364,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 143.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.