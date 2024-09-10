Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Up 5.3%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 49,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 799,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of research firms have commented on SRRK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

The firm has a market cap of $713.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,919 shares of company stock worth $161,420. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

