Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IOT. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.07.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $46.22.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,466,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,241,157.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,466,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,241,157.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,683,696 shares of company stock valued at $60,945,238. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

