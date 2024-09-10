SALT Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $2.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009439 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,635.49 or 0.99984300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01385019 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

