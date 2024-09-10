Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $244.18 and last traded at $244.80. 558,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,557,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $238.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $884,081.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,464,622.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $884,081.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,464,622.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Munoz purchased 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $243.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,808.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,165.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

