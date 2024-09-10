Sachetta LLC Sells 931 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sachetta LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

