Sachetta LLC Sells 399 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sachetta LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average is $262.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

