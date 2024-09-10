Sachetta LLC Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sachetta LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $160.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.