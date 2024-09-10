Sachetta LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,560,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after buying an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $272.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.