Sachetta LLC Purchases 1,362 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sachetta LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,479,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.