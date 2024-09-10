Sachetta LLC Increases Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

