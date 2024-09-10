Sachetta LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sachetta LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $301.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $303.10.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

