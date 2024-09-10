Sachetta LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sachetta LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sachetta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

