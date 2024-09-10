Sachetta LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sachetta LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.88.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

