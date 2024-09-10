RV Capital AG Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RV Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Salesforce makes up 0.4% of RV Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.61. 142,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,555,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

