RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $15.37 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up 2.3% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 671,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,512,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $179.21 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.