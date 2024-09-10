RPG Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.