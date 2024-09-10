RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 609 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 134,265 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,675,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,080,000 after acquiring an additional 389,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,537,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

